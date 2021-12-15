Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $596,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 61,619 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

