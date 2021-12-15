Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $491,000 Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 751.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.04. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,565 shares of company stock worth $75,830,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

