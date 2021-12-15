Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

HBI opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

