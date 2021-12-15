Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,250 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

