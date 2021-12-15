Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,912 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 133,717 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

AMCR stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

