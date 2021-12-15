Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Down 79.5% in November

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 182,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CPTK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 1,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $484,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

