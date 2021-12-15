Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells $18,700.92 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $18,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50.

CYRX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,275. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

