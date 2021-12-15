CryptoZoon Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $12.27 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.39 or 0.08200624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00077714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,019.13 or 0.99962239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 776,340,586 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

