CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

