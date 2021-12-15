Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $39,711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $205,686,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $9,514,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

