Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $39,711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $205,686,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $9,514,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
