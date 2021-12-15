D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

DHI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,010. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

