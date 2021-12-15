DA Davidson Weighs in on Alerus Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

