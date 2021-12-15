Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 568

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 568 ($7.51) per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Daily Mail and General Trust stock opened at GBX 1,032 ($13.64) on Wednesday. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 698 ($9.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,088.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,041.81.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 604,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.27), for a total value of £6,532,423.20 ($8,632,778.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41 shares of company stock worth $44,934.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

