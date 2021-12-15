Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Down 75.1% in November

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 930,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.33 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

