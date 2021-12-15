Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DANOY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 775,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Get Danone alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DANOY shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.