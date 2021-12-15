DAO Maker Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00010154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $309.17 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.25 or 0.07945209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00076986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,206.87 or 0.99996923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,988,170 coins and its circulating supply is 63,157,366 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

