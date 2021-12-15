Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

