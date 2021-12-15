Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.53 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

