Darwin Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.