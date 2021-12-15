Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

