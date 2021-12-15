Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Hits $52.78 on Exchanges

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.78 or 0.00112610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $143,277.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

KTON is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 83,187 coins and its circulating supply is 39,567 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

