Datto (NYSE:MSP) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Datto has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,045. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Datto by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

