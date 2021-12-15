DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Cap of $21.24 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 7,835.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. DATx has a market cap of $21.24 million and approximately $351,724.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATx has traded up 7,105.8% against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

