Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) were down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.39. Approximately 13,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,426,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

