Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,697 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.45% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 372,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.30. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

