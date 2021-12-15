Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 32.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.