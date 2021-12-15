Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

