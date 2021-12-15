Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $526,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after buying an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6,385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 166,408 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

