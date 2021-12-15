Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $400,000 in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 251,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Alkaline Water as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alkaline Water by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alkaline Water by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alkaline Water by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

WTER stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Alkaline Water Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

