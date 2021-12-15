Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,897.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,763.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,969 shares of company stock worth $516,920,221 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

