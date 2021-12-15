Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

