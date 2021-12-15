Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $958.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,020.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $962.60 billion, a PE ratio of 310.20, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

