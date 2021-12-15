Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 900 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

