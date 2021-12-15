Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

