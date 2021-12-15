Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

