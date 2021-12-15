Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $326,430.32 and $2,441.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199007 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars.

