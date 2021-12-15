DEEPSPACE (DPS) Hits Market Cap of $18.32 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $18.32 million and $139,884.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07910233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.30 or 1.00132237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.