DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,116 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

