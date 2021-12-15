DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 93,100 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

