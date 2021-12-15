DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,010 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,374,000 after buying an additional 141,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

