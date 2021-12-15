DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,587.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.