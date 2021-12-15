DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,374 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 921,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 186,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

HIW opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

