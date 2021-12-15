DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,048 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

