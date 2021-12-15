DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4,077.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,913,000 after buying an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.