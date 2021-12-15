DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $61,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

