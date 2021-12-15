DerivaDAO Tops One Day Volume of $5.07 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $118.56 million and $5.07 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00009586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.18 or 0.07880802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,359.74 or 0.99923522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.