Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after buying an additional 912,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,409 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

