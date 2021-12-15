Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

