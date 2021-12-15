Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 33,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

