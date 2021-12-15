Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. 464,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,866,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

